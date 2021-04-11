FCI counters at wholesale markets in Delhi including Narela Mandi from April 12

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Delhi Agriculture Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said Food Corporation of India (FCI) counters will be set up at different wholesale markets, including Narela Mandi, to procure wheat crops at minimum support price (MSP). The announcement comes after a meeting of the Delhi Agriculture Department, the FCI and mandi officials.

At the meeting, it was decided that the counters will set up at the Narela mandi from April 12 and registrations will be open from 10 am to 5 pm. On Friday, Rai had alleged that the FCI was harassing farmers by not procuring their wheat crop on MSP.

Speaking to the media after visiting the Narela mandi in north Delhi, he said no counter had been set up at the mandi and no procurement was happening, as claimed by the FCI. After a controversy broke out between the Centre and the Delhi government over food grain procurement counters, Rai had visited the mandi.

However, the Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said counters have already been set up at the Narela Mandi and that Rai should resign for false claims. “There was a collective problem of the lack of counters at various mandis and to solve the problem, a meeting was held. The counters will be useful in facilitating the sale of wheat at MSP,” said Rai.

In Delhi, FCI counters were set up in three areas Mayapuri, Najafgarh and Narela godown. However, farmers have been demanding counters at mandis as well. “It should be noted that officials of the agriculture department, mandis, and FCI will be present at the counters,” he said.