International Commission of Jurists seeks protection for people fleeing countries

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the violation of human rights in Myanmar, Karnataka (India) section of the International Commission of Jurists has sought protection and shelter for the people fleeing the country fearing persecution and restoration of democracy there.

The Commission and its president B V Acharya passed a resolution disapproving the happenings there and urging restoration of democracy “The commission places on record its deepest sense of distress and condemns the recent events in Myanmar and urges immediate restoration of democracy and freedom to the people.

While every nation is sovereign, International law recognizes sanctions against suppression of human rights.

Appropriate sanctions are called for from the international community and it is necessary that the persecuted who flee from that country are given protection and shelter in other countries including India,” the statement reads.

The situation in Myanmar continues to deteriorate as the military raises the level of violence against peaceful pro-democracy demonstrators. According to the UN Human Rights Office over 500 lives have been lost in firing by the security forces in Myanmar, and 2,600 others have been detained since February 1.