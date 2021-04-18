Bureaucrats in Delhi private hospitals for Covid management

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A day after the appointment of nodal officers at various state-run hospitals, the Delhi government on Saturday deputed bureaucrats in private hospitals given the deteriorating coronavirus situation. Additionally, 24 DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Civil Service) probationers have also been deployed to assist the nodal IAS officers for better management and supervision.

Senior officials said that officers would handhold the hospital administration and oversee adherence to all Covid measures. The probationers are currently undergoing financial training in the health and family welfare department. “The IAS officials shall spearhead and oversee the entire Covid management apart from their regular duties, and will be assisted by DANICS officials with immediate effect. Medical superintendents and directors of the respective hospitals will obtain the concurrence of all decisions relating to Covid management from the assigned nodal officer.

The Nodal Officers have also been instructed to utilise their staff from the original office to assist them with the operations at the hospital. They will exercise general superintendence, and scan the directions and control over the functioning of the hospitals,” said an official. The nodal officers both in private and government hospitals will also oversee and examine grievance redressal systems, operated via helpline numbers.

Meanwhile, CM Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting with senior officials in which three mayors were also present. North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said that the CM was apprised about initiatives being taken by the three municipal corporations to tackle the situation. He said that CM was also requested to provide oxygen beds in civic bodies’ polyclinics. “We suggested polyclinics could be converted into Covid facilities,” said Prakash.