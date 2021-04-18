Charges and denials in Rajasthan bypolls, low-key affair in Uttarkhand

Express News Service By

JAIPUR/DEHRADUN: By-elections to three Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan saw sporadic controversies on Saturday. Turnout was moderate to high across most areas in Rajsamanad, Sahada and Sujangarh. BJP complained of poll code violations by Congress.

BJP state president Satish Poonia alleged that Congress misused government machinery to influence voters. In Rajsamand, BJP claimed local MP Diya Kumari was attacked and escaped unhurt.

Noting that over 150 BJP workers were arrested, Poonia tweeted: “The way the government machinery and police are misused, we feel as if we are fighting the election not against the Congress party but the government machinery.”

Congress dismissed the charges. State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara said: “The allegations reflect BJP’s fear of losing.”In Almora district of Uttarakhand, by-election to the Salt Assembly seat saw voter turnout of 37.10 per cent till 3:30 pm. Congress has fielded Ganga Pancholi who in 2017 had lost to BJP’s Surendra Jeena, who died last November BJP has fielded his elder brother Mahesh Jeena.