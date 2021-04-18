STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Influential akhada ends pilgrimage after PM Modi calls for end of event in view of surging Covid cases

Remaining part of Mahakumbh to be held in symbolic manner

Published: 18th April 2021

Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar saw a drop in the number of pilgrims on Saturday

Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar saw a drop in the number of pilgrims on Saturday | PTI

DEHRADUN: An influential akhada on Saturday announced that it is concluding its participation in the Mahakumbh after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged for curtailment of the religious event in view of the surge in Covid infections.

“Our people and their safety is our priority. In the wake of view of the worsening outbreak of the pandemic, we have performed ritual immersion of all the deities. This is conclusion of the Kumbh for Juna Akhada,” tweeted Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhada, the most influential akhada among the 13 akhadas.

Some akhadas still plan to go ahead with a symbolic Shahi Snan on April 27. Clarifying the disputes between akhadas over the duration of the event, Swami Avdheshanand said no one announced the conclusion of Mahakumbh. “Main Shahi Snans have ended and we should keep the event symbolic.”

Earlier in the morning, the PM said he spoke to Swami Avdheshanand and requested him to keep the event symbolic in view of the Covid surge. There is a growing concern as lakhs of devotees assembled in Haridwar for the event that began on April 1. As many as 172 Covid cases surfaced from February 14 to 28 while 15,333 cases surfaced from April 1 to April 14 amid the Mahakumbh in which over 50 lakh people gathered in April 12 and 14.

“We support the PM’s appeal and now the Kumbh is symbolic. We appeal our devotees not to travel to Haridwar in big numbers. We can notice the numbers have already shrunk,” Swami Avdheshanand said. “We have been volunteering for tests to ensure that the infection does not spread. I too have been tested 12 times.” “Faith and devotion are not trivial but life is more precious.

Saving people’s life is above faith. And abiding to that spirit, we are moving to make the Kumbh symbolic.” Mahant Narayan Giri, international spokesperson of Juna Akhada, said two seers each from 13 akhadas will gather for Shahi Snan on April 27. “We have been following guidelines. Now that the PM supports our vision of symbolic Mahakumbh, we are committed to it.”

PM reviews plans to scale up vaccine production
New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Saturday took stock of the Covid situation and the roadmap to scaling up the availability of the vaccines. Officials briefed him about efforts to ramp up healthcare infrastructure, including the availability of beds in additional hospitals. Modi also reviewed the vaccine rollout and
the status of the ramping up of the production to expedite vaccination. Work is on to enhance makeshift
hospital facilities by roping in DRDO, paramilitary forces

Petition seeks clearing masses from Haridwar
A plea was filed in the apex court seeking directions to the Centre and others to clear the “mass gathering” from Haridwar and prescribe a safety protocol with respect to people returning from Kumbh. The plea also sought advertisements inviting people to Kumbh should be withdrawn

