Influential akhada ends pilgrimage after PM Modi calls for end of event in view of surging Covid cases

DEHRADUN: An influential akhada on Saturday announced that it is concluding its participation in the Mahakumbh after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged for curtailment of the religious event in view of the surge in Covid infections.

“Our people and their safety is our priority. In the wake of view of the worsening outbreak of the pandemic, we have performed ritual immersion of all the deities. This is conclusion of the Kumbh for Juna Akhada,” tweeted Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhada, the most influential akhada among the 13 akhadas.

Some akhadas still plan to go ahead with a symbolic Shahi Snan on April 27. Clarifying the disputes between akhadas over the duration of the event, Swami Avdheshanand said no one announced the conclusion of Mahakumbh. “Main Shahi Snans have ended and we should keep the event symbolic.”

Earlier in the morning, the PM said he spoke to Swami Avdheshanand and requested him to keep the event symbolic in view of the Covid surge. There is a growing concern as lakhs of devotees assembled in Haridwar for the event that began on April 1. As many as 172 Covid cases surfaced from February 14 to 28 while 15,333 cases surfaced from April 1 to April 14 amid the Mahakumbh in which over 50 lakh people gathered in April 12 and 14.

“We support the PM’s appeal and now the Kumbh is symbolic. We appeal our devotees not to travel to Haridwar in big numbers. We can notice the numbers have already shrunk,” Swami Avdheshanand said. “We have been volunteering for tests to ensure that the infection does not spread. I too have been tested 12 times.” “Faith and devotion are not trivial but life is more precious.

Saving people’s life is above faith. And abiding to that spirit, we are moving to make the Kumbh symbolic.” Mahant Narayan Giri, international spokesperson of Juna Akhada, said two seers each from 13 akhadas will gather for Shahi Snan on April 27. “We have been following guidelines. Now that the PM supports our vision of symbolic Mahakumbh, we are committed to it.”

