Uttarakhand couple makes negative RT-PCR report must to attend wedding

Express News Service By

DEHRADUN: A couple from Uttarakhand, due to get married soon, has requested all guests to bring Covid-19 negative RT-PCR report to attend the wedding on April 24 in Jaipur.Vijay Singh, the groom, said, “We have requested our guests mentioning in the invitation card that all of them should carry a negative RT-PCR test report. We have also appealed to adhere to Covid guidelines like using sanitisers and masks.”

The wedding card of a couple

from Uttarakhand | express

Relatives attending other rituals such as lagan, teeka on Sunday in Haridwar have also been asked to bring a negative RT-PCR report.Owing to the spike in covid cases, Vaishali, the bride revealed that earlier plan was to have around 300-400 guests but now they have restricted it to 30-40 people only.

“The pandemic is raging and we all need to be careful. This is our effort to spread awareness and help people to escape from getting infected,” added Vaishali.Earlier, plans were to have the wedding at night. But die to night curfew in Jaipur, the wedding will now take place in day time, added Vijay.