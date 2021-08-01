Guwahati diary: IIT Guwahati partners with Mizoram University

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Call for conservation of the big cat in Assam

On the International Tiger Day observed in Manas, Kaziranga, Orang and Nameri National Parks and Tiger Reserves in Assam, NGOs, activists and local communities stressed on the need for tiger conservation to maintain a healthy ecosystem. The state has a tiger population of 121 in Kaziranga, 48 in Manas, 28 in Orang and three in Nameri totalling to 200. Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, during whose tenure the tiger population had increased, said, “The increasing numbers of big cats should encourage us to pursue conservation and habitat restoration with the same unwavering commitment.”

Special court of NIA convicts 6 JMB operatives

Six Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) operatives were convicted by a special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Guwahati recently. Hafizur Rahman, Yaqub Ali, Shariful Islam, Mustafur Rahman, Hafiz Shafiqur Islam and Azharuddin Ahmed was arrested in 2019 from Barpeta in Assam. They were accused of involvement in anti-national activities. Weapons and ammunition along with Jihadi literature were recovered from them during their arrest. Hafizur was sentenced to two-year-and-five-month imprisonment while the others were awarded two-year jail terms. In January last year, the chargesheet was filed against them. According to the NIA, they were planning terrorist activities in Assam.

Cab drivers to ditch Ola, Uber for Peindia

Around 6,000 cab drivers in Guwahati will switch to Peindia Cab from Ola and Uber. The All Assam Cab Mazdoor Sangha and the All Guwahati Cab Drivers’ Union said that the cabbies, under the two unions, will not be working under Ola and Uber from August 1. They have already entered into an agreement to work with Peindia Cab, a Guwahati based taxi service.The taxi drivers decided to switch to Peindia over alleged non-resolved issues like failure to recieve incentives from Ola and Uber. Some 16,000 people, mostly youth, from the state drove taxies under Ola and Uber in the city.

IIT Guwahati partners with Mizoram University

IIT Guwahati will collaborate with Mizoram University in the joint development of teaching programmes, education, research, development activities and promote student exchange. The two institutes will encourage contact and cooperation between their faculty members, departments and research facilities. They will pursue cooperation through visits of faculty members to deliver lectures, conduct seminars, discussions, research and supervise student studies. Students would be encouraged to attend courses offered by the partner institutions and collaborate in research projects.

