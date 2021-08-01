Make ‘Surajya’ your mission, PM Modi tells IPS probationers

Pinto Deepak By

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, laid out a 25-year mission for IPS probationers to journey from ‘Swarajya’ to ‘Surajya’ when the nation will celebrate 100 years of Independence in 2047. Modi was interacting with IPS probationers of the 2019 batch, who completed their training at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA), Hyderabad.

During the virtual interaction, the Prime Minister addressed various aspects of policing. “Remember you are on a 25-year mission. Before 1947, it was a fight for Swarajya and young people like you had played a great role in making it a reality. Now, the responsibility on this young generation of officers is to achieve Surajya. Every decision you make, every initiative you take up in service, will have a great impact in achieving this,” Modi told the probationers.

Overall, 178 probationers including 144 IPS trainees and 34 candidates from neighbouring countries of Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives and Mauritius, who underwent the training, participated in the interaction. Thirty-three of the IPS probationers are women. The PM interacted with a few of the officers, asking about their interests while encouraging them.

‘Dispel negative image’

During the course of his interaction, Modi asked the probationers to change the negative image that the public sometimes carries of the police.“During the pandemic, police across the country worked with people and agencies from various walks of life. They were seen helping people, cooking and feeding the poor. This changed the image to a large extent, but it is back to normal now. The process should not stop here. It ought to be a continuous one,” he said.

Friendly policing, said Modi, was the need of the hour. The mantra of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ should be etched in the minds of officers, he emphasised. Calling the IPS probationers the “brand ambassadors” of this mantra, Modi told them to think not just from the perspective of the police station. “Get acquainted with every aspect in your area, be friendly with people and ensure that the uniform gains the highest respect, even as you maintain law and order,” he advised.

Azadi ka Amruth Mahotsav

Modi spoke about the Azadi ka Amruth Mahotsav, as India celebrates 75 years of Independence a few days from now. “I do not know how many of you have visited Dandi or Sabarmati Ashram. Let me remind you of Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March. When Gandhiji completed his march after 24 days, the whole nation came together to fight for freedom. Our nation wants such zeal and commitment from you all and other young people at this moment,” the PM said.

Friendly policing

Friendly policing, was the need of the hour, said Modi. The mantra of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ should be etched in the minds of officers, he emphasised and told them to think not just from the perspective of the police station