Most-wanted gangster 'Kala Jathedi' and ‘Revolver Rani’ nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested one of the most-wanted gangsters in the region, Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi. He carried a reward of `6 lakh on his head. The police also arrested Anuradha Chaudhary aka Revolver Rani of Rajasthan who carried reward of Rs 10,000. Both used fake identities to move across the country and got arrested from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Jathedi was absconding since February 2020 after he escaped from the Haryana Police’s custody. He was arrested by a team of counter intelligence which was led by inspectors Vikram Dahiya and Sandeep Dabas. Jathedi was heading a criminal syndicate of dreaded gangsters namely Lawrence Bishnoi of Punjab and Haryana, Sube Gujjar of Haryana and Anand Pal (now deceased) of Rajasthan, said DCP Manishi Chandra, Counter Intelligence of Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

The police also busted an international syndicate which was being operated by masterminds from three different countries. The group was involved in contract killings, organised bootlegging, extortion and land grabbing. Chandra further said, “When Kala was first arrested in 2012, he was wanted in 34 different criminal cases.

After escaping from Haryana Police’s custody, he and Anuradha were jointly heading a major international criminal alliance which has known nodes of wanted criminal Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana operating from Thailand, Satenderjeet Singh aka Goldy Brar from Canada and Monty from UK.” He said that this alliance was engaged in high-profile extortions, interstate bootlegging, especially in dry states, illegal firearms smuggling and land-grabbing.

Anuradha was a close associate of Rajasthan-based gangster Anand Pal, who died in a police encounter in June 2017. “She is known to have used burst fire from AK-47 as her favourite weapon to intimidate victims. She has over 12 criminal involvements and is currently wanted in two separate FIRs of abduction, extortion and firing registered in Rajasthan,” said Chandra.