MPs led by SAD meet President Ram Nath Kovind on farm laws

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH: Demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to look into the deaths of farmers during the protests against the three farm laws, a delegation of MPs led by Harsimrat Kaur Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) met President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday. 

The delegation comprised members from BSP, NCP and Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC). Badal said the Opposition has to be united on this issue and regretted the lack of unity and support.

“I approached leaders from Congress, TMC and DMK to raise issues together. But it is sad that no one bothered to show up today. Till the Opposition does not unite, the government will continue to benefit,” said Harsimrat.

She claimed that nearly 500 farmers have died during the protests. The SAD has been raising its against the farm laws and demanding its withdrawal through demonstrations outside Parliament.

Harsimrat said she apprised the President that the sentiments of families of dead farmers have been hurt by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s statement that the government did not have any record of farmer deaths.

“We urged the President to advise the government to give time to the Opposition to raise the demand for repeal of the farm laws,” she said. She also appealed to all parties to forget differences and come together against the farm laws. She also said that the Union government should not avoid discussions on the Pegasus snooping controversy.

