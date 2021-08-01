STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

On a mission to take ‘Dev Bhasha’ to people: UP man conducts free online Sanskrit-speaking classes

Free online Sanskrit-speaking classes by UP is an instant hit as there is a surge in excitement about learning the ‘language of gods’

Published: 01st August 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

ree-of-cost online Sanskrit-speaking classes of 20-day duration (one hour daily) were planned and launched in the first week of this month.

ree-of-cost online Sanskrit-speaking classes of 20-day duration (one hour daily) were planned and launched in the first week of this month.

UTTAR PRADESH:  Around 25 years back, Class V student Hasan Khan would spend hours with his friends at the local Hanuman temple in his Mahoba village in UP’s Bundelkhand region, listening to the Ramayan verses. He recited the ‘chaupais’ and ‘shlokas’.

Now 35, Khan is currently on a mission to popularise Dev Bhasha (the language of gods, as Sanskrit is known) as Jan Bhasha (the language of commoners). Pursuing PhD in Sanskrit, he isn’t alone in his mission but is joined by 40 other trainers working on a dedicated project of the Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan to break the myth of Sanskrit being a difficult, primitive and elitist language.

“Four years back, UP embarked on a dedicated mission to popularise Sanskrit, starting with government school teachers and students. Till two years back, special camps were organised across the state which enabled not only 12,000 primary teachers, but their students also to learn how to speak in Sanskrit on a daily basis. Our next plan was to establish centres in all development blocks and train at least 1,000 people in each block to speak fluently in the language,” UP Sanskrit Sansthan president Vachaspati Mishra.

The Covid pandemic came as a big obstacle. As the pandemic shows no signs of ending, the Sansthan has taken to the online medium. Free-of-cost online Sanskrit-speaking classes of 20-day duration (one hour daily) were planned and launched in the first week of this month. Aspirants were asked to give a missed call on cell-phone number 9522340003.

“We received 45,000 missed calls. All those who made the calls automatically received forms to get enrolled for our free online course being conducted in one-hour slots from morning till evening. Over 8,500 have already enrolled,” said Mishra. While 60% of those enrolled are students (from Class V students to PhD scholars), the rest are professionals, including doctors, engineers, journalists, software engineers, lawyers, teachers and even sportspersons. Among the non-students, around 30% are women, many of them housewives. 

While the maximum (over 25%) of these 8,500-plus students are from UP, participants from Maharashtra are second only to UP. Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab, Bihar, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Telangana too are in large numbers. Though the present duration is for only 20 days, the Sansthan is planning to follow it with virtual Sanskrit Vyakaran (Grammar) classes for those eager to delve deeper into the language. Also, the success has prompted the Sansthan to plan such courses in Pali and Prakrit languages as well. 

The participants are already excited. “Since childhood, Sanskrit and not Bengali has been my third language after English and Hindi. With my father being in a transferable job, I did my schooling in Chennai where I learnt Sanskrit in Devanagiri script,” says Shantanu Ganguly, associate professor of English language at a leading college in Kolkata. “The course has given me an opportunity to refurbish my Sanskrit knowledge attained during school days. I’m eagerly waiting to pursue further courses in the Dev Bhasha and would be happy if my services are used to run similar courses in West Bengal,” he says.

Ganguly’s batchmates in the virtual classroom include Anup Singh, a national-level rifle shooter from UP. “Meditation holds the key to concentration and success in target sports such as shooting and archery. I’ve been meditating with Hindi words, but mediation with Sanskrit shlokas generates different vibes,” Singh said. “I’ve never studied Sanskrit before. The free online platform attracted me,” said Nagpur-based software engineer S R Mungatiwar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Free Sanskirt classes Uttar Pradesh Dev Bhasha
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp