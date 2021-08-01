Sikh martial art 'Gatka' earning sport status

Harpreet Bajwa By

PUNJAB: The traditional Sikh martial art sport Gatka is in revival mode. Harjeet Singh Grewal, Joint Director in Public Relations Department of Punjab government, is the man behind the mission. The Union Sports Ministry has included Gatka in the coming Khelo India Youth Games in February next year.

The Asian Gatka Federation and the National Gatka Association of India (NGAI), of which Grewal is the president, are planning to hold the first Asian Gatka championship next year. The NGAI has been holding national championships every year and this year, it will be the ninth edition.

“Gatka is being played in more than 16 states (Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, among others) and associations have already been formed in these states,” he said.

Besides India, it is also being played in more than two dozen countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, France, Italy, Belgium, Dubai, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Pakistan, Nepal, Denmark and Germany,” he said.

Grewal, 52, was a boxing player in his college days. He was seriously injured in a road accident in 1990, rendering him physically disabled. “It’s my humble effort to revive this forgotten ancient martial art. In collaboration with WGF, the NGAI has compiled its third edition of international gatka rulebook to play it as a systematic game,” he said.

Whenever Grewal saw Gatka being played by the Nihangs as a display of martial art during Hola Mahalla, he’d think why not promote the traditional art as a full-fledged sport. The NGAI came up in 2004. “In 2007, I compiled a new rulebook of the game as the old one was made in 1936 — The Art of Gatka Fighting by KS Akali — which cost Re 1 at that time.”

He seeks the cooperation of all Sikhs across the globe to make Gatka a recognised sport. “Only two decades ago, it appeared as a gigantic task. But with the support of the Sikh community this task can surely be completed successfully soon,” said Grewal.

“We have many ‘akharas’ (training centres) promoting Gatka within and outside the country where budding players learn the sport. In each district of Punjab, there are at least 30 such ‘akharas’,” he says.

Grewal says his organisation is planning to put up digital scoreboards and bout replay facility for video umpires. Wooden Gatka sticks are being replaced with fiber sticks embedded with sensors and microchips for quick scoring and calculating fouls. More safety equipment such as face, chest and shoulder guards and shin protectors are introduced.

To put in place an effective mechanism to identify and nurture Gatka sporting talent, the NGAI and ISMAC will set up an residential institute in SAS Nagar, says Grewal. A documentary film is under production and animation films on the Sikh martial art will also be produced to showcase its historical importance.

Grewal also promotes football among Sikh players. He holds the Sikh Football Cup (SFC) in Punjab and heads the Khalsa Football Club (Khalsa FC), which is affiliated with All India Football Federation. In SFC, only Keshadhari (Sikhs with unshorn hair and beards) football teams from all districts compete as the Khalsa FC is aiming to promote Sikh players for retaining their identity as Keshadhari in all sports.

What Grewal has achieved

Punjab govt included Gatka in its state gradation list in 2015 and the players can avail benefits under the 3% sports quota in govt jobs and in admissions to all professional and academic institutions

The School Games Federation of India included Gatka as a sport in the 56th National School Games calendar in 2011-12

Punjab School Education Board awards 25 and 15 marks in total marks of Class XII students who bring laurels in the national and state competitions

Punjab govt recognised Gatka as a sport in its schools, colleges and universities in 2009 and has been organising Inter-District Gatka tournaments since then

Punjabi University, Patiala, has organised All India Inter-University Gatka (men & women) prize money tournaments four times since 2011

Association of Indian Universities included Gatka in 75th National University Sports calendar in 2015-16