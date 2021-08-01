STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Sprinter Maan Kaur dies at 105 after heart attack

Maan Kaur, who held four world records in the 100+ age category and won 35 medals at national and international levels, breathed her last on Saturday. She was 105.

Published: 01st August 2021 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Sprinter Maan Kaur

Sprinter Maan Kaur

CHANDIGARH:  Maan Kaur, who held four world records in the 100+ age category and won 35 medals at national and international levels, breathed her last on Saturday. She was 105.

The iconic athlete, who was conferred with ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’ by the president, died at a private hospital in Dera Bassi, where she was being treated for cancer. She is survived by two sons and a daughter. Her son Gurdev Singh said, “She was doing fine but we do not know what suddenly happened, Kaur suffered heart attack and breathed her last in the afternoon. She had not been keeping good health for the past some months and was admitted to Ayurvedic hospital at Derabassi in Mohali.”

Kaur, who took to athletics at the age of 93 after seeing her son Gurdev Singh participate in Masters athletics, was known as the ‘Miracle Mom from Chandigarh.’ She won her first medal in 2007 at the Chandigarh Masters Athletics meet after seeing her son Gurdev take part in a race in Patiala.

She shot to fame in 2017 as she made a 100-metre dash in 74 seconds at the World Masters Games in Auckland and in 2019 finished the 200 meters at the Asian Masters Championship in Malaysia. In 2019 at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Poland she won gold in shot put, sprint, 200 meters and javelin throw in her age category.

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh condoled the death. The state’s sports minister, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, said that a huge void has been created in the world of sports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maan Kaur Maan Kaur death
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp