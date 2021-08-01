Uttarakhand to form panel on population law

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday instructed the state government officials to form a high-level committee on population control and land law.

However, sources said, official orders are yet to be issued on the matter. “The decision regarding this, if any to be made, will be announced. Consensus within the government is to do whatever is in the welfare of the state and its people,” a senior minister from the cabinet said.

Earlier this month, the chief minister said any law that is good for the state and its people, such as the population control and land, law will be implemented. This comes after the start of an online campaign on land laws in the state. Netizens and youth of Uttarakhand have started a movement demanding restrictions on land purchase in the hill state for outsiders. Named ‘Uttarakhand Mange Bhukaanoon’ (Uttarakhand Wants Land Laws), the movement is slowly picking pace with artists and cartoonists joining the drive.

A Twitter account by the name of ‘@latiart1’ posts toons advocating the land purchase restrictions for securing the rights of local residents of Uttarakhand. Many are also vying for implementation of Article 371 like north eastern states, Goa and many other states. There is no prohibition on buying of a property or house within municipal limits.