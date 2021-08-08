Chandigarh diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The water supply and sewer disposal committee of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has decided to serve only half a glass of water to the people attending the civic body’s meetings.

Published: 08th August 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Eminent Electricity Distribution Limited a subsidiary of Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited has emerged as the highest bidder. (Representational image | EPS)

CESC highest bidder for city power distribution
A Kolkata-based power distribution company Eminent Electricity Distribution Limited a subsidiary of Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited, a flagship company of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group has emerged as the highest bidder to take over the Chandigarh Electricity Department Limited making the highest bid of Rs 871 crore, whereas Adani Transmission Limited quoted Rs 471 crore. The report on the financial bids will be sent to Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore for approval and then to the Ministry of Power for the final selection of the firm to take over the electricity distribution in Chandigarh.

Half-glass water in meetings, 24×7 supply for residents
The water supply and sewer disposal committee of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has decided to serve only half a glass of water to the people attending the civic body’s meetings. This move, primarily to conserve water, interestingly comes at a time when Chandigarh civic body is desperately trying to ensure 24×7 water supply for all its residents. “The members suggested that half a glass of water may be served in all the meetings in the future,” a statement issued by the Municipal Corporation said adding that the fixed limit charges for a new water connection will be borne by the citizens for three years only. Friday’s meeting of the water supply and sewer disposal committee of the civic body was held under the chairmanship of Shakti Parkash Devshali.

Three shortlisted for PPSC chairperson
The Punjab Government has shortlisted three names for the next chairperson of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). The names include Lt Gen Iqroop Singh Ghuman (retired), DGP and Chief Director of Punjab Vigilance Bureau, B K Uppal and former Director General of National Academy of Audits and Accounts, Jagbans Singh Powar. The committee headed by the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will finalise the next chairperson in the coming days. The above three names were shortlisted from about 
30 aspirants.

Bicycle rally to mark 75th Independence Day
The Mohali Municipal Corporation will organise a special bicycle rally dedicated to the 75th Independence Day here on August 8. The cycle rally would start from Rose Garden, Phase 3B1, Mohali, at 7 am and end at City Park, Sector 68. It will be led by Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu, joined by Municipal Commissioner Kamal Garg, other officers and employees of the urban civic body. Sidhu requested all residents of Mohali to participate in the bicycle rally. The municipal corporation is also planning several other programmes to celebrate the country’s  75th Independence Day.

