Delhi government's women and child department told to dispose of aid applications without delay

The district officers who process the applications have been asked to strictly follow the timeline and maintain a proper record of the proceedings.

Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam

NEW DELHI: The women and child development (WCD) department has been directed to dispose of, in a time-bound manner, the applications seeking financial assistance under different schemes of the Delhi government. The district officers who process the applications have been asked to strictly follow the timeline and maintain a proper record of the proceedings.

The officials aware of the matter said the district officers (DOs) have further been directed to submit a weekly report on the status of applications processed during a week along with reasons and time for which a request is pending.   

The instructions were issued after a meeting, chaired by the WCD minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, held recently in which the issue of immediate disposal of request for financial assistance schemes was deliberated upon. 

Following the directions of the minister concerned, Rashmi Singh, director of the department, issued an order comprising guidelines to process applications within timeframe.  

“All district officers shall submit a weekly report every Friday by 3:00 pm to the HOD (head of the department)/nodal officer, financial assistance scheme (FAS) giving status of applications processed during the week and position regarding all pending applications till date with reasons for pendency if any,” says the order.

