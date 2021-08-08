Delhi may reserve COVID vaccination slots for second dose beneficiaries

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is planning to reserve vaccination slots at public facilities only for second dose beneficiaries in order to give full vaccination coverage a much-needed push.

In the latest Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting held to discuss the future plan of action, the issue of large number of ‘due’ and ‘overdue’ beneficiaries of the second dose was discussed, sources said.

Taking into account the vaccine supply and allocation of Covishield and Covaxin doses to the Delhi government, senior government officials are planning to reserve slots for people eligible for the second dose only.

Accordingly, 80 per cent vaccination slots could be reserved only for second dose at Covishield sites and 60 per cent of the total slots available at Covaxin sites.

In the meeting, the timeline of complete coverage of all eligible vaccine beneficiaries was also discussed.

For the full coverage of 18 plus people of Delhi, which is around 1.5 crore, the government will require 45 lakh doses every month if the target is to be achieved by the end of 2021.

But as per the current rate of vaccination in Delhi, it will take a one year from now to completely vaccinate all the adults of the national capital.

Complete vaccination is when both the recommended doses are administered to a person.

1,01,21,310 Total vaccine receipt till August 5.

Two crore Balance doses needed.

7,45,010 Balance stock of vaccine.