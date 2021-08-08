STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi may reserve COVID vaccination slots for second dose beneficiaries

Taking into account the vaccine supply and allocation of vaccine doses to the Delhi government, senior government officials are planning to reserve slots for people eligible for the second dose.

Published: 08th August 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government is planning to reserve vaccination slots at public facilities only for second dose beneficiaries in order to give full vaccination coverage a much-needed push.

In the latest Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting held to discuss the future plan of action, the issue of large number of ‘due’ and ‘overdue’ beneficiaries of the second dose was discussed, sources said. 

Taking into account the vaccine supply and allocation of Covishield and Covaxin doses to the Delhi government, senior government officials are planning to reserve slots for people eligible for the second dose only. 

Accordingly, 80 per cent vaccination slots could be reserved only for second dose at Covishield sites and 60 per cent of the total slots available at Covaxin sites. 

In the meeting, the timeline of complete coverage of all eligible vaccine beneficiaries was also discussed.

For the full coverage of 18 plus people of Delhi, which is around 1.5 crore, the government will require 45 lakh doses every month if the target is to be achieved by the end of 2021.

But as per the current rate of vaccination in Delhi, it will take a one year from now to completely vaccinate all the adults of the national capital.

Complete vaccination is when both the recommended doses are administered to a person. 

1,01,21,310 Total vaccine receipt till August 5.

Two crore Balance doses needed.

7,45,010 Balance stock of vaccine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Vaccination Delhi Covishield Delhi Covaxin Delhi second dose vaccine reservation Delhi vaccination slots
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp