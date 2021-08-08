From sisters to business partners, the journey of WhizCo entrepreneurs 

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Prerna and Aastha Goel’s digital marketing agency WhizCo was born out of an Instagram page (@Talentswag). Prerna’s husband Keshav Jindal started the page in October 2017 to feature talent from different fields.

Siblings and co-founders of

WhizCo, Prerna and Aastha

Goel;

“Soon, we started getting DMs of business queries on that account, which led to the launch of our company, WhizCo, by December 2017. We got our first big project in July 2019, and from then we saw major growth. By June 2020, we had worked with almost all major short video apps,” says Prerna.

Aastha also wanted to create an app. “In 2017, when we [Aastha and Prerna] started exploring business options, I initially thought of making short films, since I am a trained filmmaker. After much brainstorming, we decided to create an app for all video content creators. Tik Tok was huge at that time. But, WhizCo was already gaining ground and needed us. So, we dropped the idea of developing an app, and focussed on WhizCo instead,” recalls Aastha.

After the two sisters actively started running the business, their whole family got involved in it, in some capacity. For instance, Keshav looks after human resources, while their father, Anil Goel, acts as a mentor. This means the office also has the familiarity of home. “Since all of us work together, work is all we talk about. Nonetheless, we spend quality time on Sundays, going out for dinners or shopping together,” says Aastha.

As the Chief Marketing Officer, Prerna heads the marketing, business and branding activities of the company, while Aastha as the Chief Operating Officer oversees operations. The duo works in sync. Both are appreciative of what the other has to bring to the table, but also critical of traits that require improvement. “Aastha is an organised person and can multitask easily.

However, I dislike the fact that sometimes she is not able to handle things well emotionally,” says Prerna, and Aastha quips, “Prerna has a good presence of mind and is proactive. But, I dislike her habit of procrastinating, and not being able to handle criticism well.”

On the positive side, as they manage different departments, there is very little scope for arguments. “And whenever an issue does arise, our mentor (father) steps in and helps us to reach a conclusion,” says Prerna, who loves the fact that Aastha dotes on her one-year-old son.