STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

From sisters to business partners, the journey of WhizCo entrepreneurs 

After the two sisters, Prerna and Aastha Goel, actively started running the business, their whole family got involved in it, in some capacity.

Published: 08th August 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Employment, jobs, youth,

Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS.

Prerna and Aastha Goel’s digital marketing agency WhizCo was born out of an Instagram page (@Talentswag). Prerna’s husband Keshav Jindal started the page in October 2017 to feature talent from different fields.

Siblings and co-founders of
WhizCo, Prerna and Aastha
Goel;

“Soon, we started getting DMs of business queries on that account, which led to the launch of our company, WhizCo, by December 2017. We got our first big project in July 2019, and from then we saw major growth. By June 2020, we had worked with almost all major short video apps,” says Prerna.

Aastha also wanted to create an app. “In 2017, when we [Aastha and Prerna] started exploring business options, I initially thought of making short films, since I am a trained filmmaker. After much brainstorming, we decided to create an app for all video content creators. Tik Tok was huge at that time. But, WhizCo was already gaining ground and needed us. So, we dropped the idea of developing an app, and focussed on WhizCo instead,” recalls Aastha.

After the two sisters actively started running the business, their whole family got involved in it, in some capacity. For instance, Keshav looks after human resources, while their father, Anil Goel, acts as a mentor. This means the office also has the familiarity of home. “Since all of us work together, work is all we talk about. Nonetheless, we spend quality time on Sundays, going out for dinners or shopping together,” says Aastha.

As the Chief Marketing Officer, Prerna heads the marketing, business and branding activities of the company, while Aastha as the Chief Operating Officer oversees operations. The duo works in sync. Both are appreciative of what the other has to bring to the table, but also critical of traits that require improvement. “Aastha is an organised person and can multitask easily.

However, I dislike the fact that sometimes she is not able to handle things well emotionally,” says Prerna, and Aastha quips, “Prerna has a good presence of mind and is proactive. But, I dislike her habit of procrastinating, and not being able to handle criticism well.”

On the positive side, as they manage different departments, there is very little scope for arguments. “And whenever an issue does arise, our mentor (father) steps in and helps us to reach a conclusion,” says Prerna, who loves the fact that Aastha dotes on her one-year-old son.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WhizCo Prerna Goel Aastha Goel Keshav Jindal Talentswag Family entrepreneurship Family business
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp