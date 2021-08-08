India to take part in drills with China's People's Liberation Army and Pakistani army 

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: As part of the military diplomacy, the Army will witness bilateral and multilateral military exercises in next three months. These will include at least two exercises where the armies of India and China will take part together for the first time since the LAC standoff in May 2020.

“There are seven military bilateral and multilateral exercises lined up between August and September with SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Peace Mission Exercise and Zapad-2021,” said a source. The Pakistan Army has also been invited which, if it attends, will be present for the first. time at any such platform post the February reiteration of the Ceasefire Agreement between the two countries.

The Peace Mission Exercise is an anti-terrorist command and staff drill, being conducted in Russia from September 11 to 25. The Indian contingent will have 200 personnel comprising troops from all three forces.

The Army will also be participating in the Zapad-2021 along with them, also being held in Russia from September 3 to 17, where troops of 17 countries including China and Pakistan have been invited.

There are five more international exercises where Indian Army will be participating.