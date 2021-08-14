STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi govt to redesign, beautify 540 km-long roads in city, create quality public spaces: Kejriwal

The chief minister visited a pilot project which he said was on the nearly 800-meter-long Chirag Delhi-Sheikh Saray stretch.

Published: 14th August 2021 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 09:17 AM

Delhi traffic

Representational image of Delhi roads during peak traffic. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with PWD Minister Satyender Jain on Saturday 
inspected the redeveloped and beautified old BRT corridor from Chirag Dilli to Sheikh Sarai. He said the standard of work will be exponentially increased in the forthcoming projects and asked the public to give their feedback.

“In the first phase of this project, 540 kilometres of roads in the city will be beautified and redesigned as per European standards. The 800 metre-long stretch here is part of the pilot stage. We have thoroughly inspected the entire pilot stretch and will discuss its strengths and shortcomings. We will work on next projects accordingly and begin with the Phase-1 of redesigning 540km of roads,” said Kejriwal. 

PWD manages 1,280km roads in the national capital and phase one of this project is being undertaken on roads of 100ft width and higher. The CM expressed his satisfaction with the quality of work and remarked that the standards will be increased in the forthcoming projects to provide the highest quality of public spaces to the people of Delhi.

“People should also come forward to inform the government of what they find beneficial in the project as well as what it is lacking so their suggestions can be incorporated,” he said.  The AAP government’s ambitious project aims to redevelop and beautify roads in Delhi while punctuating them with sufficient utilities and facilities for the people in line with the standards of European cities. Facilities like bicycle lanes, plantations, selfie points, small parks and artwork will also be incorporated. 

Earlier, the CM had visited another stretch at Nehru Nagar on April 6. Back then, he did not approve the design. Following his suggestions, a part of the old BRT corridor (from Chirag Dilli to Sheikh Sarai) was selected for development as a pilot model. 

