Security blanket envelops city ahead of I-Day events

NEW DELHI: The national capital has been put under heavy security blanket ahead of the Independence Day on Sunday. Thousands of security personnel are keeping strict vigil at strategic locations, including the border points of Delhi where farmers have been protesting for over eight months.

olice said that a multi-layered security cover has been put at the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 75nd Independence Day. Multi-layered security arrangements are also in place with heavy barricading and extra picket deployments at vital installations across the city, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport, railway stations and bus terminals.

Anti-sabotage checks are being carried out and patrolling has been intensified across the city, including on the Yamuna river where patrolling is being conducted on motor boats by the Delhi Police. Anti-terrorist measures are being carried out in view of threat perception and intelligence inputs.

Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police PRO said, “In view of Independence Day, elaborate security arrangements have been made in coordination with other security agencies at and around Red Fort in a coordinated manner. Arrangements have been made to combat hostile elements.” At the Mughal-era fort, a security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, have been placed, while anti drone systems have also been installed there.