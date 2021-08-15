STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Covid-19: Vaccinations remain below projected target

Overall, in the country since January, over 54 crore vaccine doses have been administered, but less than 12 crore Indians are fully vaccinated yet.

Published: 15th August 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

People waiting to receive Covid vaccine at Tirunelveli government medical college hospital. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

People waiting to receive Covid vaccine at Tirunelveli government medical college hospital. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Despite claims by the Centre to make available nearly 20 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses in August, average daily inoculations in the month so far has been about 44 lakh, marginally above the July figures.

From August 1 to 13, just about 5.7 crore vaccine doses were administered in India. Average daily vaccination was 44, 44,562. It indicates that unless there is a significant supply step-up over the next two weeks, total doses administered this month will hover only around 13-14 crores at the most. In July, nearly 40 lakh average daily vaccinations were carried out, when total supplies were nearly 12 crore.

For August, various senior government authorities had projected that nearly 15 crore doses of Covishield, 3-4 crore doses of Covaxin and 1 crore doses of Sputnik V would be available. The situation on ground seems different.

A look at the government’s CoWin dashboard that updates daily vaccination numbers,  suggests that the highest daily vaccination this month thus far has been a little over 65 lakh. But the average daily vaccination plummeted to 17 lakh on days, mostly on weekends.

Overall, in the country since January, over 54 crore vaccine doses have been administered, but less than 12 crore Indians are fully vaccinated yet. The government had set a target of vaccinating all 95 crore adults (approx) in India by December, but later revised its projected availability of vaccines.

Experts have estimated that nearly 90 lakh shots need to be administered every day, if that goal is to be achieved but even insiders now concede that this may not be possible. “Except for June 21, we have not touched 70 lakh daily vaccinations. Production figures are going high as shown by the government and vaccine makers but it is not reflecting in the supplies,” said a vaccine expert attached with WHO India.

An internal note prepared by the Union health ministry, for instance, had said that in August, nearly 25.5 crore doses of the two vaccines will be manufactured, while it will go to a little above 26 crore in September and 28 crore in October. The note by the government had also mentioned that between August and December, over 136 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin would be manufactured in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine vaccine shortage coronavirus India third wave
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp