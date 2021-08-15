STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi: Survey on more than 1,400 heritage structures nearing completion

Jain explained that an exercise was undertaken to delineate heritage precincts for creation of tourism circuits but more details were required hence the survey was initiated.

Published: 15th August 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

qutb minar

Photo of Qutb Minar for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  A massive exercise to verify over 1,400 notified heritage structures spreading across the city, initiated by the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) for the new master plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041, is on the verge of completion. According to officials associated with the preparation of the plan, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) is likely to submit the final survey report 
after a week.

The trust was entrusted with surveying the notified sites —properties or precinct. With completion of physical verification and proper documentation of the structures, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will work to finalise development control norms for protection and conservation of tangible cultural heritage for development of tourism circuit to boost economy, said Anurag Jain, vice chairman of DDA.  

To formulate the MPD 2041, the DDA had roped in NIUA. Following a petition for conservation of heritage buildings, excluding protected sites under the control of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Delhi’s archeology department, 767 properties or precinct structures such as havelis, tombs, gateways, wells, and bastion under the jurisdiction of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi and 141 such edifices located in New Delhi Municipal Council’s, were notified. In 2016, nearly 550 such sites were also identified.  

Jain explained that an exercise was undertaken to delineate heritage precincts for creation of tourism circuits but more details were required hence the survey was initiated. “The survey is still underway. The draft of the MPD has a separate chapter on heritage. How this heritage will help to boost the economy is the thrust of the MPD.  In Delhi, within a walking distance of 5-8 kilometres, one can see a lot of heritage sites. That is being highlighted. We approved this as a concept to aid tourism and the economy in the city.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi heritage structures
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp