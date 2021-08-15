STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ITBP personnel honoured for show of bravery during Ladakh stand-off

As many as 20 soldiers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are being awarded gallantry medals for bravery displayed in the stand-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh last year.

Published: 15th August 2021 09:11 AM

ITBP personnel with the Indian flag at Ladakh. (Photo | Twitter/ ITBP)

NEW DELHI:  As many as 20 soldiers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are being awarded gallantry medals for bravery displayed in the stand-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh last year. In total, 23 personnel of the force are getting gallantry awards on Independence Day, These awards were among the 1,380 service medals that the government announced for various state and central forces, including two President’s Police Medals for Gallantry, 628 Police Medals for Gallantry, 88 President’s Police Medals for distinguished service and 662 for meritorious service.

Speaking about medals won by the force, an ITBP spokesperson said this was the highest that the paramilitary force had won, for the bravery its personnel showed in “extremely challenginag conditions”.  Twenty medals awarded to the force were for operations conducted between May-June last year, when it often came face-to-face with troops of People’s Liberation Army. Eight ITBP personnel were awarded PMG for valour in the face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley on June 15. 

Six ITBP personnel were awarded PMG for gallant action during the violent face-off on May 18 in Finger IV. Remaining medals to ITBP personnel were awarded for bravery in Hot Springs in Ladakh and anti-Naxal operations conducted in Bastar, Chhattisgarh.

