STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Rajya Sabha ruckus probe should not be biased, writes CPI MP Binoy Viswam

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu watched the entire visual recording of the incidents in the upper House, including those involving some members and marshals.

Published: 15th August 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

CPI leader Binoy Viswam. (Photo| EPS)

CPI leader Binoy Viswam. (Photo| EPS)

NEW DELHI:  With the Opposition and the government blaming each other for the ruckus in the Parliament, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam on Saturday wrote to secretary-general of Rajya Sabha to conduct a detailed probe into the events of August 11 and stop selective leaking of CCTV footage of the House. He said this was done to blame the Opposition parties and mislead the country.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu watched the entire visual recording of the incidents in the upper House, including those involving some members and marshals. The Opposition has blamed the Centre for marshals being called in and manhandling of women MPs by them, while the Centre said that the Opposition attacked the marshals and sought action against them.Vishwam demanded that the complete footage of the House on August 11 be provided to the Opposition members, against whom such allegations were being made, along with all the complaints, documents and evidences against them.

Demanding that the Rajya Sabha chairman constitute a special committee to probe allegations of misbehaviour and indiscipline by Opposition members and take strict action against those found guitly, Viswam alleged, “In order for a fair and just probe into the incident, it is imperative that the Rajya Sabha not be turned into a political tool for the government. And selective leaks related to the events of 11th August must be stopped immediately.”

He further said that any probe into these incidents must abide by the principles of justice and as such the complete footage of the House be provided to the MPs of the Opposition, against whom such allegations are being made, in addition to all such complaints or other documents pertaining to them.

“Since then, the Government has used every avenue to portray a biased and concocted narrative against members of the Opposition. From the selective leaking of privileged property of the Rajya Sabha in the form of CCTV footage and internal documents to the filing of false allegations by the marshals alleging assault by the Opposition MPs, it is clear that the government is actively trying to mislead the country and whitewash its own draconian actions during this session,” added the Rajya Sabha MP. On August 11, there were stormy scenes in Rajya Sabha, with torn papers flying around the seat of the Chairperson of the House and MPs blaming each other for misbehaving.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Binoy Viswam
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp