Rajya Sabha ruckus probe should not be biased, writes CPI MP Binoy Viswam

NEW DELHI: With the Opposition and the government blaming each other for the ruckus in the Parliament, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam on Saturday wrote to secretary-general of Rajya Sabha to conduct a detailed probe into the events of August 11 and stop selective leaking of CCTV footage of the House. He said this was done to blame the Opposition parties and mislead the country.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu watched the entire visual recording of the incidents in the upper House, including those involving some members and marshals. The Opposition has blamed the Centre for marshals being called in and manhandling of women MPs by them, while the Centre said that the Opposition attacked the marshals and sought action against them.Vishwam demanded that the complete footage of the House on August 11 be provided to the Opposition members, against whom such allegations were being made, along with all the complaints, documents and evidences against them.

Demanding that the Rajya Sabha chairman constitute a special committee to probe allegations of misbehaviour and indiscipline by Opposition members and take strict action against those found guitly, Viswam alleged, “In order for a fair and just probe into the incident, it is imperative that the Rajya Sabha not be turned into a political tool for the government. And selective leaks related to the events of 11th August must be stopped immediately.”

He further said that any probe into these incidents must abide by the principles of justice and as such the complete footage of the House be provided to the MPs of the Opposition, against whom such allegations are being made, in addition to all such complaints or other documents pertaining to them.

“Since then, the Government has used every avenue to portray a biased and concocted narrative against members of the Opposition. From the selective leaking of privileged property of the Rajya Sabha in the form of CCTV footage and internal documents to the filing of false allegations by the marshals alleging assault by the Opposition MPs, it is clear that the government is actively trying to mislead the country and whitewash its own draconian actions during this session,” added the Rajya Sabha MP. On August 11, there were stormy scenes in Rajya Sabha, with torn papers flying around the seat of the Chairperson of the House and MPs blaming each other for misbehaving.