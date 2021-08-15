STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

The immortal Uttam Kumar

Wven after four decades of his death, Uttam Kumar (1926-1980) remains a towering figure in the Bengali visual and cultural world.

Published: 15th August 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar

Legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

Even after four decades of his death, Uttam Kumar (1926-1980) remains a towering figure in the Bengali visual and cultural world. His films such as Harano Sur (1957), Saptapadi (1961), Nayak (1966), Chiriyakhana (1967), Anthony Firingee (1967) among others earned him both critical and commercial success. 

A newly-released biography, titled, Uttam Kumar: A Life in Cinema (Bloomsbury) focuses on the actor’s colossal contribution to Indian cinema. Kumar won the first National Award for Best Actor in 1967 and was the only living person whose life was fictionalised by Satyajit Ray. Author Sayandeb Chowdhury, who teaches in the School of Letters at Ambedkar University Delhi, tells us more. 

Why did you decide to write this book?

Our generation saw Uttam Kumar on weekend television broadcasts throughout the 1980s. Later, when cinema caught hold of me in my university years, I became increasingly intrigued by the Uttam figure, apart from admiring his screen naturalism. But it was in the last decade that my intrigue and admiration coalesced into curiosity as Uttam continued to remain a cinematic sovereign so many years after his death. This phenomenon had to be looked into. I started writing the book in mid-2017.

Was it difficult to compile the sources and commit to this biography 41 years after Uttam Kumar’s death?

A lot exists on Uttam Kumar in the Bengali press. I just had to look at them critically. I did not do any new interviews because all that people could say was already there. The new answers I was looking for lay in a kind of cultural autopsy of his cinema rather than in new opinions. The only major loss is that many of his key movies cannot be seen anymore. I wish our enthusiasm to convert such icons into items of fad and festivity was preceded by a desire to preserve their legacy better. 

Could you take us through his towering persona and vast contribution to Indian cinema?

It is difficult to articulate in a few words. I can only say that Uttam was indeed a star in the textbook sense, steering an entire popular industry for over two decades. In the peak years of his stardom, Uttam had, on average, an annual ‘turnover’ of two blockbusters and five films with healthy returns, a whopping number to have sustained for 20 years. The entire range, duration and extraordinary mass appeal was based on a singular platform of a screen stardom, and not from extra-cinematic buffers like political mobilisation, playing mythological characters, from advertising or from studio-propelled shepherding. This is a unique case of stardom in India. No wonder, Uttam piqued Ray’s interest. 

Tell us about the actors’ union he created and how it impacted the cinema community. 

The actors’ union he created in 1968 — Shilpi Sansad — was not a new organisation but a breakaway faction of actors and technicians. Till Uttam was alive, Shilpi Sansad gave a sense of anchorage to the industry’s overlooked foot soldiers. Uttam never tired of raising funds for the union. His demise in 1980 was mourned by the industry’s invisible class as a momentous loss not only of a dear colleague, but of an ever-caring brother-figure. 

Of the various characters he played, which one in your opinion is the most radical?

I would say there are five characters that are truly radical among several with such shades: the ethical atheist judge who must sit on judgment on himself Bicharok (1959), the rebellious medical student turned Jesuit doctor Saptapadi (1961), the orphaned, zealous, town-maker Shiulibari (1962), the cosmopolitan, Portuguese-origin bard Anthony Firingee (1967) are four of them. But Uttam’s most insurgent act was Satyajit Ray’s Nayak (1966); radical in an understated, cerebral way.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttam Kumar A Life in Cinema Biography Author Sayandeb Chowdhury
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp