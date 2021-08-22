STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arunachal Pradesh government bars plan to study girls’ property rights

Two days ago, Chief Minister Pema Khandu had praised the initiative but said the matter called for a debate and wider consultations involving all stakeholders.

Published: 22nd August 2021 08:40 AM

Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File | PTI)

GUWAHATI:  The BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh has shelved a recommendation to study, debate, and consider granting marriage and inheritance of property rights to the girl child after it met with opposition.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society and Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had compiled a draft on marriage and inheritance of property rights to the girl child.

“We want to give our daughters equal rights in all aspects. However, the issue needs proper debate and consultations given our indigenous identity and tribal rights, particularly property and inheritance rights,” Khandu had said. Amidst speculations that the draft will be tabled in the form of a bill in the upcoming Assembly session, the influential All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union expressed its opposition to the draft.

The student body said it would not allow the bill, which takes away tribal rights, to be tabled in the Assembly or discussed in the state cabinet. Minister and government spokesperson Bamang Felix assuaged the feelings by stating that the government had no plans to table the bill in the Assembly. Felix said it was not being drafted by any department

