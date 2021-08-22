Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's camp gets more local body poll seats

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: The Sachin Pilot-Ashok Gehlot rivalry in Rajasthan is benefiting the MLAs and independent legislators supporting the chief minister, as they have managed to bag tickets for their relatives in large numbers for the panchayat elections in six districts slated next week.

At least one minister and seven MLAs have got their relatives to become Congress candidates, sources said.

With nominations for Panchayat polls in six districts complete, MLAs who have secured tickets for their family members are now lobbying for getting the posts of Zila Pramukhs and Pradhans for them.

Although BJP also has fielded a few relatives of senior leaders, state BJP chief Satish Poonia said: “The Congress has been nurturing nepotism and dynasty. It is not surprising that they are distributing tickets to their own relatives. They are only continuing their long tradition.”