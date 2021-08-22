Taliban crisis: Amid security concerns, US tells citizens stuck in Kabul to avoid unsafe airport travel

Express News Service By

With the security situation around Kabul airport getting more dangerous by the hour, the US on Saturday advised its nationals to avoid travelling to the airport unless they get individual instructions from a government representative. Echoing the ground situation, President Joe Biden said he could not rule out loss of lives during the airlifting of thousands of US nationals and Afghans from Afghanistan.

Apparently, getting past the Taliban check posts outside Kabul airport is a major hassle, as several Indian evacuees, too, found out on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: A savage future awaits

Given the tense situation, Switzerland put off a flight from Kabul. Amid all the chaos, Taliban cofounder Mullah Baradar arrived in Kabul for exploratory talks with other leaders to form a new government.

A Taliban official told news agency Reuters they were trying to build a new model for governing the country, with separate teams to manage internal security and financial issues.

“Experts from the former government will be brought in for crisis management.” While the Taliban sought to present a moderate face, activists and locals have reported harsh retaliation against protests, some of whom were gunned down. Rounding up of people who allied with the US or criticised the Taliban has also been reported.

ALSO WATCH EXPLAINER: