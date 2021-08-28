STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

2 high-profile ISIS-K 'planners and facilitators' killed in US drone strike in Afghanistan

The drone strike came a day after President Biden vowed to "hunt" down the terrorists and make them "pay" for the Kabul airport attack,

Published: 28th August 2021 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

FILE | Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

A day after US President Joe Biden promised retribution against ISIS-K for the carnage at the Kabul airport, the mastermind who planned the attack was killed in a drone strike on Saturday.  “Initial indications are that we killed the target,” said Navy Capt Bill Urban, a spokesman for the US Central Command that oversees US forces in West Asia and Afghanistan, without naming the militant leader.

He added that it was an ‘over-the-horizon’ strike, meaning the drone was sent from a site outside Afghanistan. There were no known civilian casualties, he said in a statement, adding that the airstrike took place in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province.

The Islamic State’s Afghanistan affiliate, dubbed ISIS-K, had claimed responsibility for the attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday, which according to various reports, killed as many as 200 and injured an equal number of people.

On Friday, Biden had said, “To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm notice, we will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. Later, White House spokesperson said the statement meant Biden does not want those who planned the terror attack to live any longer.

On its part, the Taliban said they have arrested some suspects involved in the airport blast. On Saturday, the militia deployed extra forces around the Kabul airport to prevent large crowds from gathering. They have also put up new checkpoints on roads leading to the airport.

Meanwhile, the US flagged a high risk of further blasts as it winds up its mission to evacuate civilians and withdraw troops. Yet another attack against the Kabul airport is a near certainty, Reuters reported quoting US officials who warned it could be more destructive than Thursday’s.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drone strike Afghanistan drone strike kabul airport attack
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp