Accused in West Bengal post-poll clashes shown absconding: CBI

"We received the 60 cases from 17 districts. The details of the investigation conducted by the state police are showing that the suspects are at large in most of the cases.

KOLKATA:  The CBI received details of 60 cases of alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal from the state administration and the central agency said it found that in most of the incidents, the accused were shown as fugitive.

“We received the 60 cases from 17 districts. The details of the investigation conducted by the state police are showing that the suspects are at large in most of the cases. We are studying each of the cases thoroughly,” a CBI officer said.

The officer said the central agency might interrogate the suspects in jail. A team of CBI sleuths visited the house of Sobharani Mondal, an elderly woman who was murdered by alleged Trinamool Congress supporters at Jagatdal in North 24 Parganas district. They recorded the statements of the deceased’s family members.

The CBI formed four teams, each headed by a joint director, to conduct the probe directed by the Kolkata high court. Altogether 109 officers have been engaged in the probe. The central agency registered 11 new FIRs and all of them are in south Bengal districts.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the BJP-led Centre alleging it was using agencies like NHRC and CBI to meet its political purpose.  ‘’In its report, the commission said five BJP workers and 16 Trinamool Congress workers were killed in post-poll violence. The BJP is planting its members in the rights body. How many times have you sent the NHRC to Uttar Pradesh?’’ she asked.

