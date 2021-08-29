Dehradun Diary: Water-level recorders could give flood warning

Vineet Upadhyay By

Water-level recorders could give flood warning

Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology has chalked out a plan to install an automatic water level recorder in rivers emanating from glaciers to ensure early warnings in case of flash floods such as the one earlier this year in Chamoli district. Kalachand Sain, director of the institution, told this newspaper: “This will require approval, funds, a lot of man power and time.” Experts said this will help tracking flow and levels in these rivers, which will help in disaster planning as well as water supply regulation. Plans are afloat to install these systems in Ganga and Yamuna. From 200 in 2015, natural disasters have risen to 2,659 in 2020, Uttarakhand data shows.

RTI response reveals dearth of medical experts in state

Uttarakhand has only one forensic expert while there exists 25 sanctioned posts, revealed an RTI reply. Out of 1,147 approved posts for specialist doctors in the state, only 493 specialist doctors are available. A total 654 specialist doctor positions are yet to be filled. Forensic, skin and psychologist doctors remain the least available in the state. A great imbalance between the distribution of specialist doctors amongst the districts also came to the fore as there are no eye surgeons in the hill district of Champawat as against three approved positions whereas 11 eye surgeons are working in Dehradun as against the six approved positions. Pauri with 5 out of 22, Almora 4 out of 18, Pithoragarh 2 out of 8, Chamoli 1 out of 8 and Tehri with 1 out of 14 have the least number of child specialists.

CAG warns on inactive public sector firms

The Comptroller and Auditor General in its report for FY2019-20 has said that the Uttarakhand government needs to take a decision regarding the start of liquidation process for inactive state public sector enterprises (SPSEs). The report was tabled on Thursday in the monsoon session of the Assembly. “State Government may ensure timely submission of Financial Statements of SPSEs, as in the absence of finalisation of accounts, government investments in such SPSEs remain outside the oversight of the State Legislature,” said the CAG report.

Uttarakhand administers 7.16 lakh doses in 10 days

Uttarakhand administered 7,16,328 Covid-19 vaccine doses in 10 days (August 14-23) bringing down the daily average of required doses to achieve 100% vaccination of two doses for entire eligible population. At present, the state needs to administer 63,686 doses everyday to fully vaccinate the population of Uttarakhand by Dec 31. Till Aug 13 average of 64,254 doses per day was needed to achieve the complete vaccination of the adult population of the state till Dec 31. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier this month announced that the vaccination of adult population of the state will be completed in next four months. Till date total 62,34,652 people have been vaccinated partially and 19,53,594 have been vaccinated fully with both the doses. According to state government data, 80.50 lakh adults have to be vaccinated. which will require a total of 1.61 crore doses to be administered to the entire adult populace of the hill state.

