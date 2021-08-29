Names of three doctors recommended for Padma awards this year

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has shortlisted the names of three doctors to be recommended for Padma awards this year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. He said a total of 740 names of doctors and paramedics were recommended for the awards, out of which the three names were shortlisted by the committee headed by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The committee has shortlisted the names of ILBS vice chancellor Doctor S K Sarin who established first plasma bank and genome sequencing facility of Delhi government; LNJP Hospital’s medical director Doctor Suresh Kumar, and group director of Max hospital Doctor Sandeep Budhiraja, Kejriwal announced.

The CM asserted that doctors, nurses and other paramedic staff have played a critical role in saving the lives of people amid the pandemic, and the country honours their contribution. Every year, the Centre asks the states to recommend the names for Padma awards. The Delhi government had decided to send the names of only doctors and paramedics this year and had asked Delhiites to suggest the names, he said.

“It was extremely difficult to narrow down the names as all the people whose names were considered have done an exemplary job. The rest should not feel that their contribution is any less,” Kejriwal said.

In fact, these three doctors will in a way represent the contribution made by all the doctors, nurses and paramedic staff of Delhi, he said.

The Padma awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).