STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Names of three doctors recommended for Padma awards this year

The Delhi government has shortlisted the names of three doctors to be recommended for Padma awards this year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

Published: 29th August 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

The Padma Awards

The Padma Awards

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has shortlisted the names of three doctors to be recommended for Padma awards this year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. He said a total of 740 names of doctors and paramedics were recommended for the awards, out of which the three names were shortlisted by the committee headed by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The committee has shortlisted the names of ILBS vice chancellor Doctor S K Sarin who established first plasma bank and genome sequencing facility of Delhi government; LNJP Hospital’s medical director Doctor Suresh Kumar, and group director of Max hospital Doctor Sandeep Budhiraja, Kejriwal announced. 

The CM asserted that doctors, nurses and other paramedic staff have played a critical role in saving the lives of people amid the pandemic, and the country honours their contribution. Every year, the Centre asks the states to recommend the names for Padma awards. The Delhi government had decided to send the names of only doctors and paramedics this year and had asked Delhiites to suggest the names, he said.

“It was extremely difficult to narrow down the names as all the people whose names were considered have done an exemplary job. The rest should not feel that their contribution is any less,” Kejriwal said.
In fact, these three doctors will in a way represent the contribution made by all the doctors, nurses and paramedic staff of Delhi, he said. 

The Padma awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Padma awards Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp