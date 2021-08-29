Narayan Rane episode could strengthen Shiv Sena-led government

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: The arrest and release of BJP Union cabinet minister Narayan Rane for his intemperate remarks against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has widened the gap between two old allies Shiv Sena and BJP, but at the same time, it strengthened the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in Maharashtra.

After the formation of three-party – Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the BJP leadership used several tricks from the book to lure, pressure or threaten to its old ally Shiv Sena to topple the Uddhav Thackeray government and form a BJP-Shiv Sena government once again. But all efforts have been in vain in the last two years.

“BJP did not defend Narayan Rane for his remark, but its leaders extended all support to Rane. The episode has shown to the BJP that the Thackeray government will not spare anyone including an union cabinet minister if they cross the line. This is a big political message to BJP which was misusing the central probe agencies to issue notice after notice to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and other leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi,” said a political observer.

A NCP minister said that after the Uddhav Thackeray meeting with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, there was buzz that the Shiv Sena may take the U-turn and join the hand with BJP once again. “The conduct and body language of the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was changed. There were clashes between the NCP leadership and Uddhav Thackeray over the appointment of senior IAS officers.

The NCP given list was turned down by Uddhav Thackeray. That period was very tough, but we successfully passed through that turbulent period. Now, there is no threat to our government,” said the minister, who requested anonymity.