Interest increasing in public interest litigations

NEW DELHI: Over the years, people have shown a growing interest in filing Public Interest Litigations (PILs) at the Supreme Court. PIL, a concept that deals with the public at large, specifically those who do not have knowledge of their rights, are helped in better dispatch of justice. If we look at figures, in 2020, 1,319 PILs were filed in the top court. This was a rise from 1,176 in 2019. In 2021, despite the court not functioning at full tilt due to the pandemic, 541 PILs had been filed till July.

In PIL, petitioners, respondents and judges are focused on the same purpose of public interest protection and have a cooperative and collaborative role. In numerous instances, different high courts and the Supreme Court have risen to the occasion by taking cognizance of a legal issue on their own and provided swift justice. But filing and hearing of a PIL involves greater responsibility.

Advocate Gaurav Bansal, who filed a PIL on which the top court ordered ex-gratia to the kin of every Covid-19 victim, said, “The concept of filing PIL is a great way by which faith of the public gets a boost. But in another example, PILs related to human rights couldn’t get due hearing even after notices are issued.”