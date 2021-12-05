STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

No anti-BJP front without Congress, says Shiv Sena after Mamata's Mumbai visit

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamna, the Sena said if “fascist forces” have to be defeated then all parties must come together and that cannot happen without Congress support.

Published: 05th December 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: The faultlines in the opposition came to the fore again on Saturday, December 4, 2021, when the Shiv Sena indirectly criticized West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and NCP chief Sharad Pawar saying without the support of the Congress, no non-BJP party can provide a strong alternative to the ruling party at the Centre. 

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamna, the Sena said if “fascist forces” have to be defeated then all parties must come together and that cannot happen without Congress support. Sidelining the Congress will only help the BJP.

The Sena’s comments come three days after Banerjee’s high profile visit to Mumbai when she met Pawar and all of NCP’s ministers in the state, and also Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son, Aaditya. 

After meeting Pawar, Banerjee told reporters that the UPA was dead and, without naming Rahul Gandhi, criticised him for not being serious in the fight against the BJP. She also told Pawar that non-BJP, non-Congress regional parties should be formed to fight the BJP. 

‘Focus on strong alternative to BJP’

Reacting to the Sena criticism, TMC leader and MP Saugata Roy said Banerjee, too, was trying to bring all anti-BJP forces under one umbrella. “She never talked about any alliance without involving a particular anti-BJP political force, be it the Shiv Sena or the Congress,” Roy said.

A source in the Sena said given Banerjee’s unpredictable nature, Thackeray Sr avoided meeting her in Mumbai citing hospitalisation. “Uddhav Thackeray does not want to be seen hobnobbing with anti-Congress forces as he plays a lead role in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Any unruly conduct can damage the prospect of the alliance,” the source said. 

The Sena also criticised strategist Prashant Kishor, who had earlier said the Congress was always destined to get the lead role. The Sena said the decision on leading the government can be taken after the election results. At present the focus should be on giving a strong alternative.

The editorial said the Opposition should work towards making a common minimum programme. The Opposition should decide whether they want to protect their respective states or work together to defeat the BJP. The Sena said the Congress would be a game changer once it gets 100 seats in the Lok Sabha. It said those trying to form a third non-BJP, non-Congress front were weakening the Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena BJP congress Mamata Banerjee NCP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp