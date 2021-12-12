STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At IMA, President Kovind pays tributes to General Bipin Rawat

The coveted award of the Sword of Honour was presented to ACA Anmol Gurung, who also bagged the gold medal for the gentlemen cadet standing ‘First in the Order of Merit’. 

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. (Photo | PTI

DEHRADUN: Reviewing the passing out parade of the cadets at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun on Saturday, December 12, 2021, President Ram Nath Kovind paid rich tributes to General Bipin Rawat, who belonged to Uttarakhand. “The country’s national flag shall always fly high because of brave men like late CDS General Bipin Rawat who was trained, nurtured here at the IMA,” he said. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh were also present.

A total of 387 cadets will begin their journey as officers in the armed forces, including 319 from India and 68 from friendly foreign nations including Turmekinistan, Myanmar, Maldives, Vietnam, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Afghanistan and Tanzania. Among the cadets from India, UP led the way with 45 cadets followed by Uttarakhand (43), Haryana (34), Bihar (26) Rajasthan (23), Punjab (22), MP (20) and Maharashtra (20). The coveted award of the Sword of Honour was presented to ACA Anmol Gurung, who also bagged the gold medal for the gentlemen cadet standing ‘First in the Order of Merit’. 

