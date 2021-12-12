Lesson from farm laws: Government going slow on crypto-currency, other major bills in winter session

Manish Anand By

NEW DELHI: Having burnt its fingers with hurried legislation on the farm laws, the government appears to be going slow on fresh bills with just nine days left for the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

The crypto-currency bill, which set a buzz during the legislative business of the government, does not seem to be on the priority list while the NDA floor managers remain at loggerheads with Opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha over the suspension of 13 MPs.

The legislative business agenda for the next week has five bills slated for introductions and passage after discussions.

The government had unveiled plans to seek parliamentary nod for a total of 29 bills, including three that had been previously introduced in the lower house.

The crypto-currency bill isn’t on the legislative agenda for this week with the Lok Sabha bulletin showing five legislative proposals to be taken up for introduction and passage.

These include the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Bill, the Mediation Bill, the National Anti-Doping Bill, and the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accounts and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill.

While union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur was evasive on the status of the crypto-currency bill during cabinet briefings, it is learnt that it still remains at the drafting and inter-ministerial consultation stage.

The Lok Sabha has so far passed six legislative proposals out of a total 29 after the passage of the Farm Repeal Bill gave a stormy start to the winter session of Parliament.

While the Lok Sabha broke the gridlock to resume normal functioning soon, the ruckus in Rajya Sabha continues with Opposition MPs pressing for revocation of the suspension of 13 MPs and the government adamant on an apology from them.

Besides passing the six bills that were less contentious, the Lok Sabha has held marathon short duration discussions on the situation arising out of the pandemic and climate change.

But the legislative hurriedness, which had been seen in previous parliament sessions, seems clearly missing in the ongoing session.