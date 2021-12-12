STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Modi says difference between BJP & SP clear, Akhilesh responds in kind

The continued attack on the SP while leaving out the rest, is an indication that the BJP views the SP as its main rival in the coming state elections.

Published: 12th December 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi is greeted by UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Balrampur district.

PM Narendra Modi is greeted by UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Balrampur district. (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: Targeting the Samajwadi Party once again during the inauguration of the Saryu Canal National Project in eastern UP’s Balrampur district on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the difference between the Yogi Adityanath government and the previous regime was clear to the people of UP. “Farq saaf hai (the difference is clear),” he said. 

He said the “previous government patronized the mafia and encroached upon properties whereas the Yogi government is getting rid of the mafia and bulldozing their illegal assets. The previous regime empowered the bahubalis (strongmen) while the Yogi government is empowering the downtrodden, deprived and tribals. So the people of UP say ‘Farq saaf hai.’”

Taking on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav without naming him, the PM wondered why “someone” had not yet claimed credit for the Saryu Canal National Irrigation Project. “Some people keep claiming they had cut the ribbon of all the welfare schemes in the state. For the previous government, the priority was only to cut ribbons whereas we believe in completing the projects in time.”

Responding to Modi, Yadav picked the PM’s “farq saaf hai” phrase to say that the “Samajwadi Party gave students laptops, the BJP rained lathis on the youth. Farq saaf hai. The Samajwadi Party gave metros and expressways, the BJP is selling dreams of Kyoto. Farq saaf hai.” “I am happy the government has not denied that there was work on the Saryu project between 2012 and 2017,” he added. 

The PM’s latest attack comes days after he took a dig at the SP’s red caps saying all that they were interested was in power in order to avail themselves of red beacon vehicles. The PM said the “double engine government” between the Centre and the state had ensured speedy implementation of welfare projects in the state. 

The continued attack on the SP while leaving out the rest, is an indication that the BJP views the SP as its main rival in the coming state elections. 

Referring to the irrigation project which was conceived in 1972, Modi said what previous governments could not do in five decades, the double engine government had accomplished in less than five years. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samajwadi Party Samajwadi Saryu Canal National Project Balrampur Yogi Adityanath UP elections UP polls UP 2022 Akhilesh Yadav
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp