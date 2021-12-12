‘Modi’s efforts revive forgotten centres of faith’:

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, December 11, 2021, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought forth a “new age” in 2014 by salvaging Hindus from humiliation and reviving forgotten centres of Hindu faith”. He made the remarks while participating in the foundation stone laying ceremony of a temple for Umiya Mata, the tutelary deity of the Kadva Patidar sect, in Ahmedabad.

Shah said “revival” of temples has been “fearlessly” taken up under Modi’s leadership. “Under Modiji’s leadership, work on our forgotten faith centres is being undertaken without fear and with faith and

respect,” he said.

Shah commended the contribution of members of the Patidar community to the state. “The graph of Patidar community’s progress and development runs parallel to Gujarat’s graph of progress and development. The community has contributed in many fields ranging from business to education, technology and trade. Across the world, if there’s a motel, it is invariably run by a Patel… Even along the borders of Arunachal, people are aware of the contribution of Patidars.”

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi is expected to virtually attend the concluding session of the three-day temple event on December 13.