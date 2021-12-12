Protests in Northeast on 2nd anniversary of CAA passage

GUWAHATI: The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) returned to the Northeast on Saturday, December 12, 2201. The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), the apex students’ body of the region, observed the second anniversary of the controversial Act’s passage as a “black day” while Assam’s political party Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) burnt copies of the Act.

Members of the NESO hoisted black flags at all important places across the Northeast as a mark of protest. It had appealed to people to lend their support to the programme and keep fighting against CAA.

“On December 11, 2019, despite relentless opposition by the indigenous people of the Northeast, the Government of India had passed the draconian law in the Parliament,” the NESO said in a statement.