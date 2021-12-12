STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trinamool Congress promises Rs 5000 per month to Goa women

As per the new scheme, the Bengal’s ruling party promises direct transfer of Rs 5,000 monthly assistance to the account of the female head of every household in Goa.

Published: 12th December 2021 09:51 AM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

KOLKATA: Following the model of ‘Laxmir Bhandar’, a scheme announced by Mamata Banerjee that offers Bengal’s homemakers monthly dole, the Trinamool Congress on Saturday, December 11, 2021, promised to launch similar venture titled ‘Griha Laxmi Card’ to woo the women electorates of Goa in the upcoming Assembly elections.  

As per the new scheme, Bengal’s ruling party promises direct transfer of Rs 5,000 monthly assistance to the account of the female head of every household in Goa. “It is an assured monthly income support scheme promised to all 3.5 lakh families in Goa. The scheme will cost the government approximately Rs 1,500-2,000 crore, which is 6-8% of the state budget,” the TMC announced.

Eyeing the women, which forms almost half of the Bengal’s total electorates, Banerjee had announced the ‘Laxmir Bhandar’ scheme ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. The scheme is believed to have drawn women in favour of the TMC. “The CM’s pet project ensured us unexpected electoral dividend in the Assembly elections. Now we are eyeing the women electorates in Goa,” said a TMC leader.

