In Amethi, Rahul Gandhi raises Hindutvawadi rhetoric 

LUCKNOW: Stepping UP his harangue against ‘Hindutva’, former Congress president and MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, Deceber 18, 2021, held ‘Hindutvawadis’ directly responsible for the problems plaguing the country at present.

While addressing a public rally during his six-kilometre log padayatra in his erstwhile parliamentary constituency and Gandhi family stronghold Amethi, the Congress leader said rising inflation, pain, and sadness in the country were due to the Hindutawadis. Rahul sought to differentiate Hindu from Hindutvawadi with which he meant BJP.

“Today, if there is mehangai (inflation), pain, sadness in our country, it is the handiwork of the Hindutvawadis,” said Rahul. He added that the battle of the day was between satygrahis, the Hindus and Sattagrahis (power seekers), the Hindutvawadi. Rahul was accompanied by his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Amethi.

Amid the mega foundation laying ceremony of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader arrived at his lost bastion Amethi after nearly two and a half years for the first time since he lost his fort to BJP in 2019.

The brother-sister duo arrived in Lucknow on Saturday morning and reached Amethi by road. State Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu also joined them for the padayatra from Ramlila ground in Jagdishpur to Harimau.

