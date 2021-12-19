STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Weekend shopping spree at Gurugram's Spring Market

Reminiscent of flea markets, albeit with a more refined approach, the Spring Market is being held in 32nd Avenue’s lawn over this weekend.

A musician playing the ghatam.

The family and I had a vision to create an event, which is a springboard for the city’s best brands, chefs, musicians, artists, entrepreneurs, designers, etc. That is where the term ‘spring market’ comes from,” shared Teyjas Geeta Chaudhary, Director of Community at 32nd Avenue, explaining the origin of the Spring Market held over the weekend in Gurugram. “It is a derivative of springboard, and not the season of spring,” he shared, explaining the somewhat confusingly-named event for something held in the middle of December.

Reminiscent of flea markets, albeit with a more refined approach, the Spring Market is being held in 32nd Avenue’s lawn over this weekend. With a relaxed feel to it, the market is an attempt to bring people in Delhi-NCR together, and introduce them to their talented peers, explained Chaudhary. 

Talent galore

Giving a platform to over 40 talented entrepreneurs, the market has everything from food and beverages, to sartorial products, and even live performances from budding musicians. 

Simrann Munjal (23), a young jewellery designer from Gurugram, has a stall here. Her brand, Brushellaa by Simrann, was started in 2019. “This place feels like family, for me it is very homely. It is a small community of artists, singers, dancers, etc. I really love this place. The atmosphere made me want to come again and again,” she mentioned to us when we visited the space on Saturday.

With a welcoming poster in bright yellow hues, Shimmi, a brand selling Kombucha, is also at the event. Co-founded by highschool friends (and now married) Prabodh Patare (27) and Nidhi Jain (28), the brand started just this month. “India is not as rich or wide as in the West. We wanted to elevate chai, so we are working with fermented tea, which is Kombucha. People do not know much about it. Shimmi felt like a good expression of happiness, which is what we felt was needed to push people into consuming something healthy like kombucha,” shared Patare.

Pranav Sriram (22), a resident of Gurugram, found the market very interesting. “It is a good place to hang out. This is a good initiative. No one else is doing something similar in the city. It helped me try out a lot of small businesses, like the food and the clothes here. They are really cool, and I would not have gotten to try them , if not for this event,” he concluded.

