Will act on corruption in cooperative sector: Amit Shah

MUMBAI: On a two-day tour of Maharashtra, Union minister Amit Shah on Saturday, December 18, 2021 sent a strong message to both struggling and corruption-ridden cooperative banks and factories in the west Indian state, saying that he came to the state not to break the cooperatives but to help them. He further said he will go to the root cause of corruption in the cooperative sector.

Shah said after the creation of the cooperation ministry at the Centre, there is anxiety and speculations in Maharashtra about what will happen now. “However, I wish to tell that I have come here not to break the cooperative sector but to help it out. PM Modi has sent me this positive message.

There are some shortcomings in cooperative sectors that will have to be addressed. The cooperative sector needs financial support but we also need to think why this sector is in financial trouble,” Shah said.

Terming the state as “the Kashi for cooperative sector”, Shah said the Maharashtra government should not do politics over cooperatives.

Shah also assured that there will be no privatisation of cooperative sugar factories. “Many cooperative sugar mills face financial trouble. Why? These same factories were sold to private people and most of them are political leaders. We will go to the root cause of the corruption in the sector, and try to rejuvenate it,” Shah said.