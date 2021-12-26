STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP launches nationwide micro-level donate drive

The drive has begun ahead of Assembly polls in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

Published: 26th December 2021 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 10:42 AM

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: BJP kicked off a micro-donation drive on December 25, marking Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary. BJP chief JP Nadda urged party workers to collect donations ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 1000 from people across the nation.

PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah chipped in with Rs 1,000 each and shared the launch on Twitter. The PM tweeted, “I donated Rs 1,000 towards the fund of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Our ideal of putting nation first and culture of lifelong selfless service by our cadre will be further strengthened by your micro-donation. Help make BJP strong. Help make India strong.”

The micro-donation began on Saturday and will end on 11 February, which is Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s death anniversary. The drive has begun ahead of Assembly polls in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

BJP officials have been urged to connect with people for micro-donations via the Namo App. BJP chief P Nadda stated that workers who connect with the maximum number of people will be recognised at all levels — district, state, and national. The party workers can track the number of connections they have been able to make via a special referral code built into the Namo App.

Nadda listed three major reasons behind the appeal — nation first, the BJP cadre’s selfless service to the nation and for the Modi government’s brand of leadership.

