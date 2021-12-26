STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre sends teams to 10 states of Covid concern

The states where the multi-disciplinary teams have been sent include Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Punjab.

Published: 26th December 2021 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Days after instructions from PM Narendra Modi, the government has deputed central teams in 10 states that are reporting either rising Covid-19 test positivity rate, surge in new cases or low vaccination coverage. 

The government said the move follows a rapid surge in cases and deaths because of Covid-19, as discussed in review meetings with states, adding that a number of Omicron cases have emerged in some states. 

“It has also been observed that the pace of vaccination in these states is less than the national average,” the union health ministry said. “A decision was taken to deploy multi-disciplinary central teams to 10 states,  some of which are either reporting increasing number of Omicron and Covid-19 cases or slow vaccination pace, to aid the efforts of the state and district administration.”

The teams will be stationed for 3-5 days and will work in the areas of contact tracing, surveillance and containment operations, Covid-19 testing and genomic surveillance, enforcement of Covid-19 appropriate behavior.

In addition, they have also been tasked to look after the status of availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics, including ambulance, ventilators, medical oxygen and Covid-19 vaccination. 

The teams, after assessing the situation, have been asked to suggest remedial measures every evening to the ministry as well as respective state governments.

TAGS
India Covid Covid team Centre team Covid State Covid team Omicron
