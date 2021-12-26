Delhi’s Covid tally sees 38% jump in a day

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Saturday reported 249 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day jump (38%) seen since June 13. The Omicron cases stood at 79, second highest in India.

The city also recorded one fatality while the positivity rate increased to 0.43%, as per data shared by the Delhi government’s health department.

According to health officials, the daily case count recorded on Saturday is the highest since June when 255 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.35%. The positivity rate recorded was the highest since June 9 when it stood at 0.46%.

The daily case count on Saturday is a major jump from Friday’s 180 cases. On Thursday, the daily case count was 118 with a positivity rate of 0.19%, while one death was reported. December has recorded six Covid deaths so far, pushing up the total death toll to 25,104.

Officials said the spike in cases was because of increased testing as well as people were dropping guard against the virus. The spike in cases comes amid the rapidly increasing number of Omicron cases.

“The number of cumulative cases on Saturday stood at 14,43,062. Over 14.17 lakh patients have recovered from the infection,” an official said.