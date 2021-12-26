STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi’s Covid tally sees 38% jump in a day

The city also recorded one fatality while the positivity rate increased to 0.43%, as per data shared by the Delhi government’s health department. 

Published: 26th December 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 test, in wake of recent surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Saturday reported 249 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day jump (38%) seen since June 13. The Omicron cases stood at 79, second highest in India.

The city also recorded one fatality while the positivity rate increased to 0.43%, as per data shared by the Delhi government’s health department. 

According to health officials, the daily case count recorded on Saturday is the highest since June when 255 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.35%. The positivity rate recorded was the highest since June 9 when it stood at 0.46%. 

The daily case count on Saturday is a major jump from Friday’s 180 cases. On Thursday, the daily case count was 118 with a positivity rate of 0.19%, while one death was reported. December has recorded six Covid deaths so far, pushing up the total death toll to 25,104.

Officials said the spike in cases was because of increased testing as well as people were dropping guard against the virus. The spike in cases comes amid the rapidly increasing number of Omicron cases. 

“The number of cumulative cases on Saturday stood at 14,43,062. Over 14.17 lakh patients have recovered from the infection,” an official said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Covid Delhi Covid tally Delhi Omicron Omicron
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp