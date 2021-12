NEW DELHI: Amid a rising concern over the increase in Covid cases, the Election Commission will meet union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday to discuss holding elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh. The Election Commission will visit UP from December 28.

Sources said chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra, election commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey, along with other senior officers will review the preparations for the assembly elections.