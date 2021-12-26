STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Ludhiana court bomber may have had Pakistan-based terror unit connections

Punjab Police says Gagandeep got involved in multiple unlawful activities when in jail

Published: 26th December 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Police inspect the site of an explosion at the District Court complex, in Ludhiana.

Punjab Police inspect the site of an explosion at the District Court complex, in Ludhiana. (Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police suspects that the person who died at the explosion in Ludhiana district court on Thursday had links with Pakistan-based terror outfits, Khalistani elements, mafia and gangsters as well as drug smugglers. The deceased has been identified as Gagandeep Singh, a Punjab Police head constable who was dismissed from service for having links with narcotics peddlers.

Police also thinks Pakistan-based outfits also had a hand in the blast. “We found several leads from the spot. We found tattered clothes and a sim card, a mobile and a tattoo on the arm of the deceased. We also found that Gagandeep was to attend a trial in the court on December 24 and another trial on February 3,” said Punjab Police Director General Siddharth Chattopadhyaya.

Asked if RDX was used in the blast, Chattopadhyaya said the material has been sent for forensic examination. As far as initial reports are concerned, experts do not think so but the final report is awaited. “It seems Gagandeep was alone, but one cannot say conclusively. In CCTV footage, some other people have also been noticed,” said the police official.

It has been learnt preliminary investigations suggest Gagandeep wanted to create panic at the court premises. Not ruling out the involvement of Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan groups, Chattopadhyaya said police are looking at all possible angles. “Preliminary investigations suggest Gagandeep could have developed links with pro-Khalistan elements when he was in jail. They might have used him to target the court premises with the intention of disturbing peace of the state.”

The DG said he was not a suicide bomber as thought initially. “Gagandeep was good with computers when he was in police. He was not a human bomb. He had gone to the toilet to fix the wire because he had to place the bomb somewhere else. He was in touch with elements of nacro terror in Punjab and jails abroad.’’

Gagandeep was caught with 385 grams of heroin August 2019, for which he was sentenced to prison. Of late, he was out on bail. According to his wife Jaspreet Kaur, Gagandeep left home at 9.30 am on Thursday and his mobile was switched off since. She recognised the tattoo on the arm of the dead body and also the clothes worn by him.

Sources said Gagandeep’s mobile phone exploded at the time of the blast. He had a dongle through which he was accessing internet. The National Investigative Agency and Punjab Police suspect he was getting information from someone online about assembling and activating the bomb.

Not a suicide bomber
Punjab Police officials believe Gagandeep was not a human bomb, as was thought initially. They think he had gone to the toilet to fix wires when the bomb went off accidentally and killed him at the spot in the Ludhiana district court premises on Thursday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ludhiana court shootout Khalistani
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp